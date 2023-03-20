Netanyahu softens pace, focus of judicial overhaul after Biden call

Wielding a parliamentary majority, Netanyahu had looked set to ratify the package of reforms by the Knesset's April 2 recess. But most would now be shelved until it reconvenes on April 30, he and religious-nationalist coalition allies said.

The legislation still slated for ratification in the next two weeks would shake up Israel's method of selecting judges - an issue at the heart of the reform controversy, with critics accusing Netanyahu of trying to curb independence of the courts.

The veteran premier - under trial on corruption charges he denies - insists he seeks balance among branches of government.

In Sunday's call, he assured Biden that Israel's democracy was healthy, Netanyahu's office said.

Monday's coalition statement used more circumspect language than in the original bill introduced on Jan 4, but said it would continue to check the power of judges on the selection panel to use what it deemed their "veto" over nominations to the bench.