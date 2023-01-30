Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world

After bloodshed in Jerusalem and the West Bank and a month since Israel's most right-wing government took office, Israel and the Palestinians risk sliding into a cycle of wider confrontation with pressure on both sides for retaliation, analysts say.

A Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem's outskirts on Friday evening, a day after Israeli forces carried out a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin which killed 10 people including seven gunmen.

Israel said on Saturday it was sending army reinforcements to the West Bank and promised a "strong and swift" response to the shooting, which the Palestinian militant group Hamas hailed as a retaliation for the Jenin operation.