Two Israelis shot dead in West Bank by suspected Palestinian gunman

A suspected Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Israeli military said, in a flashpoint area that has seen escalating violence for months.

The two men, a father and son, were shot at close range at a car wash in the Palestinian village of Huwara, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

The Israeli military said it was searching the area for the assailant and had set up roadblocks in the vicinity of the attack. Israel's ambulance service confirmed two people had died in the shooting.