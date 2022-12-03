Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences

A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran's restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown.

Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic Baluch women chanting "I will kill whoever killed my brother", and police shooting what it said was birdshot and teargas at demonstrators. Another unverified video showed injured protesters treated at a makeshift clinic in a mosque.

Molavi Abdolhamid, a powerful dissenting Sunni voice in the Shia-ruled Islamic Republic, said it was wrong for the hardline judiciary to charge protesters with "moharebeh" -- an Islamic term meaning warring against God -- which carries the death penalty.