    বাংলা

    Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences

    So far, 21 people have been arrested in the context of the protests face the death penalty, including a woman

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 03:31 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 03:31 AM

    A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran's restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown.

    Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic Baluch women chanting "I will kill whoever killed my brother", and police shooting what it said was birdshot and teargas at demonstrators. Another unverified video showed injured protesters treated at a makeshift clinic in a mosque.

    Molavi Abdolhamid, a powerful dissenting Sunni voice in the Shia-ruled Islamic Republic, said it was wrong for the hardline judiciary to charge protesters with "moharebeh" -- an Islamic term meaning warring against God -- which carries the death penalty.

    "A person who has protested with stones and sticks or just by shouting should not be accused of moharebeh. What the Koran calls moharebeh is when a group uses arms and engages (in fighting)," Molavi Abdolhamid said in a Friday prayers sermon, according to his website.

    Besides Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province where Molavi Abdolhamid spoke, protests were held in Chabahar, Taftan and other parts of the impoverished province, according to videos posted on social media. The footage could not be verified.

    On Tuesday, Javaid Rehman, a UN-appointed independent expert on Iran, voiced concern that the repression of protesters was intensifying, with authorities launching a "campaign" of sentencing them to death.

    Already, 21 people arrested in the context of the protests face the death penalty, including a woman indicted on "vague and broadly formulated criminal offences", and six have been sentenced this month, Rehman said.

    The United Nations says more than 300 people have been killed so far and 14,000 arrested in protests that began after the Sept 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021.
    Iran sentences 4 to death for 'cooperating' with Israeli intelligence
    Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of Basij militia forces in Tehran, Iran Nov 26, 2022.
    Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'rioters'
    The Basij forces, affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, have been at the forefront of the state crackdown on the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini
    The Pentagon.
    No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria: US military
    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket at the base located in al-Shaddadi, Syria
    The Pentagon.
    Turkish air strikes in Syria threatened safety of US personnel: Pentagon
    The public comments represent the strongest condemnation by the United States of the NATO-ally's air operations in recent days

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher