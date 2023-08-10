Israel's Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to release at least 200 million shekels ($54 million) to Arab towns after his finance minister's decision to withhold them drew accusations of racism.

Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details on what that would entail or how long it would take. His spokesperson declined further comment.

"Israel's Arab citizens deserve what all citizens do and I'm committed to this. I demand this of all government ministries and it will be carried out following an evaluation to ensure that funds are transferred for their designated purpose – Israel's Arab citizens," Netanyahu said in a statement.