In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," Deniz cried out, holding his hands to his head as he railed against the lack of efforts to rescue those trapped under rubble after a powerful earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria.

Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay where people tried to keep warm around bonfires in cold rainy weather.

Hatay, which borders northwest Syria, is the worst-hit province in Turkey with at least 872 people killed. Residents complained of inadequate emergency response and rescue workers said they have struggled to get equipment.

Deniz cried as he pointed to a destroyed building in which his mother and father were stuck, awaiting emergency workers.