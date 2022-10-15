    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia announces $400m humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 05:27 AM

    Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

    The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation, SPA added.

