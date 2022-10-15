Turkish mine blast death toll rises to 41: Erdogan

The death toll after an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday has reached 41, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves.

Soylu also said one miner was discharged from hospital while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul.