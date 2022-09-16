Foreign armies in Syria and how they came to be there

Turkey's intelligence chief has held multiple meetings with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus in the last few weeks, a sign of Russian efforts to foster a thaw between states on opposite sides of the Syrian war, four sources said.

Turkey is one of several foreign states with troops in Syria. Here's a summary of the main armies on the ground and how they got there:

IRAN AND ALLIES

Iran deployed its elite Revolutionary Guards as early as 2012 to help its ally, President Bashar al-Assad, counter rebels fighting to topple him.

Tehran has always described Iranian forces as playing an advisory role at the Damascus government's invitation. But hundreds of Iranians have been killed.

Alongside Iranians, Shi'ite Islamist groups backed by Tehran have played a vital combat role. Spearheaded by Lebanon's Hezbollah, they have included groups from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Iranian-backed forces have a presence across much of government-held Syria, including at the Iraqi border.

Israel has mounted air strikes targeting Iranian and Iran-backed forces.