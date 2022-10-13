Living costs top worry for Israeli voters stuck in election treadmill

Israelis are as fed-up with soaring prices as they are with the country's seemingly never ending elections. In the Nov 1 ballot - a fifth in less than four years - steep living costs, exacerbated by record inflation, are top priority for voters.

Living costs even outweigh issues like the conflict with the Palestinians, voter surveys show. Yet in a turbulent political system, it is ultimately attitudes toward the polarizing former premier Benjamin Netanyahu that sway voting patterns. Plus a seemingly eternal election cycle means sweeping economic reforms are near impossible.

The country's repeated ballots have seen only one state budget passed since 2019, hampering the kind of long-term planning needed to pass reforms to cut costs. This has increased voters' fears that a fresh election will do little to improve matters even though Netanyahu's rightist religious bloc and his rival, centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid, both promise change.

In the suburban city Modiin, midway between affluent hi-tech hub Tel Aviv and far poorer Jerusalem, Matthew and Ilana Lipman are a picture of middle-class Israel, with a sizeable mortgage, four children and a dog.

Both teachers in their early 40s, they say they are struggling to make ends meet. And a 14-year record inflation is not helping. "Every time I go to the grocery store, prices are going up," said Ilana.

"(Our) spending is higher than earnings; every month we see that more and more," Ilana said. "It's not working."

While thankful for basics for their children, a roof over their head and food on the table, they say extras, like after-school classes or going to the pool, are becoming an unaffordable luxury.

With low unemployment and robust growth rates that outpace most of the West, Israel's economy is doing well overall, said economist Manuel Trajtenberg, who heads Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.

But he added: "We have not been able to translate macroeconomic success into improving living costs and quality of life for the average Israeli citizen."