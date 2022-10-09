Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed

Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday despite a fierce crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in the unrest.

Demonstrations that began on Sept 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number," said the Norway-based Iran Human Rights in a statement on Saturday.