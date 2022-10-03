Iran lawmakers chant 'thank you, police' amid growing public fury over woman's death

Iranian lawmakers chanted "thank you, thank you, police" during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

Pledging allegiance to the Islamic Republic's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the lawmakers chanted: "The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader", a video shared on Iranian state media showed.