Gazans live on memories of past Eid festivals as war ruins special day

Amany Mansour and her mother stood at her young son's grave, recalling happier times. She said the last Eid was the best one of her life.

"My son was beside me, in my arms, getting him ready. Everything he wanted I did for him," she said.

"I wish he was here with me. He would go to the mosque in the morning and say to me 'prepare my present for when I return'. Gone. Everything good about my life is gone."

'SAD FOR THE DAYS THAT HAVE PASSED'

During better times, people like Mahmoud al-Hamaydeh in Gaza's southern city of Rafah would gather with family and friends for festivities and big meals during the Eid holiday.

"This day, for me, is heartbreaking, compared to last Eid. I look at my children and I feel heartbroken. When I sit with them and I start to cry, feeling sad for the days that have passed," said Hamaydeh, who is now pushed in a wheelchair after being wounded by the Israeli military.