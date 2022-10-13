    বাংলা

    Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside

    As many as 20 soldiers were wounded in the attack when an explosive device detonated on the military bus

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM

    At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.

    It represents one of the deadliest attacks in months against Syrian government troops not on an active front line. Bus attacks in particular have been on the rise, including in the Damascus countryside.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's attack and no comment from Syrian authorities.

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year-old conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast.

    A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters.

    Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shoppers carry their groceries through Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, September 30, 2022.
    Living costs top worry for Israeli voters
    Israelis are as fed-up with soaring prices as they are with the country's seemingly never ending elections
    A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
    Iranians keep up protests
    Amini's death has struck a nerve bringing a broad sweep of Iranians onto the streets
    A woman reads in a commercial thoroughfare which is closed in protest of an Israeli clampdown on Jerusalem's outlying Shuafat refugee camp after a Palestinian gunman carried out a deadly attack on a military checkpoint, in Jerusalem's Old City October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
    Palestinians protest as Jerusalem camp locked down
    The Shuafat camp, now a heavily built up area and home to an estimated 60,000 people, has been blockaded for days
    Niloofar Hamedi
    Journalist pays heavy price for breaking Mahsa Amini news
    The photo, which Niloofar Hamedi posted on Twitter, was the first sign to the world that all was not well with the 22-year-old girl, who had been detained three days earlier

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher