Most Israelis want Hamas crushed despite Gaza casualties, UN rebuke

Speaking in Jerusalem, retiree Ben Zion Levinger said Israel's enemies would view any slowdown in fighting Hamas as a sign of weakness.

"If we don't take this fight to the end, then tomorrow morning we'll have battles in the north and in the east and the south and maybe Iran. Therefore, we have no choice," said Levinger, a former IT worker.

Although the cost was "terrible," the goal of the military operation was the total destruction of Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chair Yuli Edelstein said in an interview.

Hamas said the killing of soldiers on Tuesday showed Israel would never achieve its war goals in Gaza. "The longer you stay there, the greater the bill of your deaths and losses will be, and you will emerge from it carrying the tail of disappointment and loss, God willing."

'COLLATERAL DAMAGE'

After a week-long pause in hostilities in November, more than three-quarters of Israelis said the offensive should resume without adjustments that would reduce either Palestinian civilian casualties or international pressure, according to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Israeli media reporting of the war dwells less on the civilian cost in Gaza than international coverage does. Hermann said that while views on Palestinian casualties varied depending on Israelis' political leanings, some people felt the deaths were an acceptable price to pay for future security.

"There is a sense of first revenge, mainly on the right, and on the left and the centre they see it as I would say secondary to the achievements of the war ... it is being perceived as collateral damage."

Only 10% of Israelis thought the army was using too much firepower, according to a Tel Aviv University poll conducted in late October among 609 respondents, with a 4.2% margin of error.

Jerusalem resident Adam Saville, who works at a non-profit academic institution, said Israel was doing what it could to avoid killing non-combatants.

"It's awful. It's awful that there are so many civilian casualties, he said. "But this is war, and that's what happens in war."