Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

The area is a flashpoint for frequent demonstrations against Israel

Gunman shot dead, police injured near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Police vehicles on a street near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan November 24, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 24 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM

Updated : 24 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM

Related Stories
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
Read More
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
7 burnt in Mirpur gas fire
7 burnt in Mirpur gas fire
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More