Iranian protesters torch police stations as unrest over woman's death spreads

The footage could not be verified

Another police station was set ablaze in Tehran as the unrest spread from Kurdistan, the home province of Amini.

Amini's death has rekindled fury across the Islamic Republic over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms - including strict dress codes for women - and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Iran's clerical rulers fear a revival of the 2019 protests that erupted over gasoline price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic's history. As many as 1,500 were killed.

Protesters this week also expressed anger at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "Mojtaba, may you die and not become Supreme Leader," a crowd was seen chanting in Tehran, referring to Khamenei's son, who some believe could succeed his father at the top of Iran's political establishment.

