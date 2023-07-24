    বাংলা

    Netanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote

    Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition

    Published : 24 July 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 06:11 AM

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition.

    A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy depart Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which admitted him late on Saturday and fitted him with a pacemaker after doctors said a heart monitor had detected "temporary arrhythmia".

    Netanyahu's office and Sheba said he had been discharged.

    On Monday, the Knesset is due to hold final readings of a bill amending a law enabling the Supreme Court to void decisions made by the government and ministers it deems "unreasonable".

    If passed - a likelihood given Netanyahu's parliamentary majority - the bill would be the first of a package of reforms the prime minister is pursuing in the name of balancing out branches of government, but which his critics see as a curbing judicial independence.

