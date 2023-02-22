Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

As a nurse working near the frontlines of the Syrian war, Ibrahim Zeidan endured many desperate moments including when shelling destroyed a hospital, leaving him trapped by rubble.

But he says an earthquake which hit the region on Feb 6 has proved the most difficult challenge yet for medics in the rebel-held region, overwhelming health facilities already battered by more than a decade of conflict.

The night of the disaster, Zeidan oversaw the evacuation of infants from the hospital where he was working in the town of al-Dana. CCTV footage from the hospital showed masonry falling and equipment shaking as the quake struck.

"We had children on oxygen, so we couldn’t provide for them nor find an available place, as all hospitals were full," said Zeidan, 33, describing how the children in intensive care were loaded into a car and driven off to other hospitals.

"The earthquake was the hardest thing we have ever experienced because everything was lost - electricity, oxygen, the heating for the children," he said in an interview at a hospital in al-Qah, where he has been working since the quake.

More than 4,500 people have been reported killed and 8,300 people injured by the earthquake in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations - the bulk of the casualties reported from Syria, a country fractured by civil war since 2011.

Hospitals in the rebel-held northwest have been shelled repeatedly in the war: in 2019, more than 60 medical facilities were struck in a six-month period in the northwest Idlib area, and appeared to have been deliberately targeted by government-affiliated forces, a UN rights spokesman said at the time.