    বাংলা

    Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

    The earthquake has proved the most difficult challenge yet for medics in Syria, overwhelming health facilities already battered by more than a decade of conflict

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 03:48 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 03:48 AM

    As a nurse working near the frontlines of the Syrian war, Ibrahim Zeidan endured many desperate moments including when shelling destroyed a hospital, leaving him trapped by rubble.

    But he says an earthquake which hit the region on Feb 6 has proved the most difficult challenge yet for medics in the rebel-held region, overwhelming health facilities already battered by more than a decade of conflict.

    The night of the disaster, Zeidan oversaw the evacuation of infants from the hospital where he was working in the town of al-Dana. CCTV footage from the hospital showed masonry falling and equipment shaking as the quake struck.

    "We had children on oxygen, so we couldn’t provide for them nor find an available place, as all hospitals were full," said Zeidan, 33, describing how the children in intensive care were loaded into a car and driven off to other hospitals.

    "The earthquake was the hardest thing we have ever experienced because everything was lost - electricity, oxygen, the heating for the children," he said in an interview at a hospital in al-Qah, where he has been working since the quake.

    More than 4,500 people have been reported killed and 8,300 people injured by the earthquake in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations - the bulk of the casualties reported from Syria, a country fractured by civil war since 2011.

    Hospitals in the rebel-held northwest have been shelled repeatedly in the war: in 2019, more than 60 medical facilities were struck in a six-month period in the northwest Idlib area, and appeared to have been deliberately targeted by government-affiliated forces, a UN rights spokesman said at the time.

    Zeidan previously worked at a hospital that operated out of a cave in the Kafr Zeita region of the rebel-held northwest.

    Known as the "cave hospital", it was hit repeatedly. Zeidan said he left that hospital in 2018 as government forces were close to capturing the area. The Syrian government has denied hitting civilian targets such as hospitals.

    CRACKED WALLS

    The hospital at al-Dana emerged from the ruins of another health facility that was shelled in the conflict.

    It was established with staff and equipment transferred from the hospital in the town of Atarib, which was badly damaged in 2020 during a government military campaign, said Ayman Al Hussein, the medical coordinator.

    "The first moments following the earthquake were catastrophic, as it was full of patients and medical personnel," Hussein said.

    "All the patients were discharged to nearby hospitals."

    The hospital at al-Dana has been empty since the earthquake.

    The words "Unsafe" and "Unfit for work" have been painted in red next the entrance. Cracked walls and piles of masonry point to the power of the earthquake.

    "There are walls that need to be removed completely ... much of the equipment is out of operation, especially the operating theatre," he said.

    Until the quake, the hospital - which is supported by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) - had been serving a region with a population of some 600,000 people, and around 750 babies a month are delivered there, said Hussein.

    The biggest challenge was that the hospital would be out of operation for a month for repairs, he said. "This will cause more pressure on the surrounding hospitals."

    RELATED STORIES
    Author Salman Rushdie arrives for the PEN New England's Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award ceremony at the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US Sept 19, 2016.
    Iranian foundation offers land to Rushdie's attacker
    An Iranian foundation says it will reward the attacker with 1,000 square metres of agricultural land, state TV reports
    Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and lawmakers congratulate Justice Minister Yariv Levin, back to camera, after his speech in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, just before a vote on a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, in Jerusalem, Feb. 21, 2023.
    Israel advances contested law for judicial overhaul
    Opposition in parliament vowed to "fight for the soul of the nation" while tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in the streets outside trumpeting their objection
    The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) waves in front its headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 23, 2021.
    IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran
    Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity since April 2021. Weapons grade is around 90%
    A destroyed building is seen at night in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey Feb 20, 2023. REUTERS
    Turkey clears away rubble from quake
    Rescue efforts wound down two weeks after major earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher