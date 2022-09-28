Iran's hardline president to address nation as unrest spreads

Despite a growing death toll and fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition, social media videos showed Iranians persisting with protests, often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's more than four decades in power.

Still, a collapse of the Islamic Republic seems remote in the near term since its leaders are determined not to show weakness they believe sealed the fate of the US-backed Shah in 1979, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Raisi, who last week said the protests over Mahsa Amini's death were unacceptable "acts of chaos", will speak to the nation later in the day, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"The president will talk about the most important domestic and foreign issues facing the country in his live TV interview tonight," ISNA said, without elaborating.