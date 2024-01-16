How to charge a phone in Gaza: patience required, sunshine helps

NO PLACE TO CHARGE

The war in Gaza started when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 240 hostages, of whom more than 130 are still being held captive, according to Israel's tally.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with a siege, bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza which have killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Most of the population is displaced, and severe shortages of food, water, electricity and medicines have resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.

Charging a phone has become one of the challenges of daily life, as time-consuming and frustrating as the search for bread or water.

"We came here to charge, but there is no place," said Mahmoud Marouf, who is displaced from Jabalia in northern Gaza, and had brought a battery similar to the ones in cars to the charging spot at the Emirati Hospital.

Alongside phones, people bring such batteries to charge so that they can then power devices they need in their tents.

Volunteers at the hospital organise a rota allowing people to charge for a certain period of time. The system helps avoid tensions by giving access to precious sockets to as many people as possible, but demand is too high to satisfy everyone.

Marouf said he needed to charge his battery to power medical devices for his children, who have respiratory conditions.

"We got them a large battery and came to charge it, because hospitals are full," he said.

Despite the tedium, those lucky enough to have a spot waited patiently for their phones to charge as much as possible.

"It lasts us for one day, or one day and a half at most, not more. We use it for lighting only," said Mohamad Al-Shamali, who is displaced from Gaza City.

"Calls and telecoms are down so we don't have internet. We try as much as we can to secure lighting, to see the roads we are walking on and inside the tent we are in, no more than that."