Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded

At Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a man cradling a boy with a bloodied scalp cried for help.

A girl who had arrived in an ambulance with an unconscious man missing the top of his left foot sobbed as a medic examined her eye.

A dazed boy, his face covered in blood, waited for treatment.

Barely two hours after the lapse of a week-old truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry reported that 32 people had already been killed in Israeli air strikes.