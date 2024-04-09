Gaza still hungry as aid trickles in before Eid festival

A boy staggered between tents in a Gaza displaced camp on Monday, his arms around a cardboard box of aid ahead of Islam's Eid al-Fitr festival, six months into an Israeli air and ground campaign that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's military assault in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct 7 attack has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, aid agencies say, though some more aid is starting to flow in.

Palestinians in Gaza said the extra supplies were still nowhere near enough to ease harsh conditions with nearly all the tiny, crowded territory's inhabitants displaced from their homes.

Eid al-Fitr, the feast that ends Islam's fasting lunar month of Ramadan, is expected in Gaza on Wednesday, depending on a clear sighting of the moon, but there is little to cheer for Palestinians this year.

The boy struggling under the cardboard box had received it from a UN distribution centre in the central town of Deir al-Balah where long lines of people stood to present identity papers in return for boxes containing tinned food.