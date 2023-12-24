Israel pushes for control in northern Gaza; Biden, Netanyahu discuss outlook

Israel fought to wrest full control of northern Gaza from Hamas militants as the US and Israeli leaders discussed the outlook for the 11-week-old war, after the UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave.

Thick smoke hung over the northern town of Jabalia on Saturday and residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks, which they said had moved further into the town.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the "objectives and phasing" of Israel's military operations, the need to protect civilian lives and securing the release of hostages from the Palestinian militant group, the White House said.

Netanyahu "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met", his office said.