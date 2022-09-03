    বাংলা

    Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems

    The development aims to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defence official says, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 11:33 AM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 11:33 AM

    Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defence systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defence official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

    The civil defence equipment enables Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defence minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

    "These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

    He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

    Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyber attacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

    US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week - even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

    On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi snitching app turns citizens into social media police
    Saudi app turns citizens into social media police
    The Kollona Amn android app, downloaded more than a million times, may have alerted Saudi authorities to the tweets of a student who was jailed for 34 years
    Clashes in Iraq's Basra kill four as crisis flares in oil-rich south
    Clashes in Iraq's Basra kill 4
    The crisis amounts to a power struggle between the powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and mostly Iran-aligned Shia parties and paramilitary groups
    Water woes deepen misery for families in Syria shattered by war
    Water woes deepen misery for families in Syria
    Many people in war-stricken northeast Syria cannot afford clean water with inflation rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    Saudi woman gets 45-year prison term for social media posts: rights group
    Saudi woman gets 45-year prison term for social media posts
    Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was convicted "likely within last week" on charges of "using the internet to tear the (Saudi) social fabric"

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher