Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems

Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defence systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defence official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defence equipment enables Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defence minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.