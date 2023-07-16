Syrians who fled Assad fear he will soon choke off aid

“Ever since we heard about the decision, all the families in the camp have been lost, confused, scared," Abu Ahmad Obeid, a father of seven who has lived in a camp in the northwest since fleeing his home in government-controlled territory in 2018, told Reuters by telephone from the region.

"We rely on that aid for everything – medical support, food, everything," he said.

Khalid al-Idlibi, 27, who fled his home in 2019, said by phone that Assad "is the person responsible for the tragedy of these people, so how will he be responsible for the aid?"

People poured into the northwest from all over Syria as Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, seized back rebel enclaves in the latter stages of the civil war that erupted in 2011.

The northwest is home to 4.5 million people, 2.9 million of whom were displaced during a shattering conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people since it spiralled out of anti-government protests that were met by deadly force.

Some 2 million live in camps, the UN says.

NGOs and individual states have long organised unilateral aid convoys into the northwest. But UN agencies will not cross the border without government or Security Council approval, which lapsed on Monday as members struggled to convince Russia to extend the operation for more than six months.

Damascus then gave the nod for the operation to continue via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey for six months. Damascus has long rejected the operation as a violation of sovereignty, saying aid should be delivered from within Syria.

For Assad, it marks the latest in a series of developments that have gone his way on the international stage, after fellow Arab states brought him back in from the cold.

The move is seen to offer him a potential source of leverage over Western states that largely finance aid operations, and gives him a way to put pressure on a rebellious region which is held by armed groups that have fought to topple him.

'WORST-CASE SCENARIO'

"This is a worst-case scenario," said Abdelsalam Daif, senior strategy adviser at Syria Relief & Development, a US-based aid organisation.

"If this is in the regime's hands, then the regime could stop it at any time. It is trying to erase everything that was built over the last 10 years and take it into its own hands."

The Syrian government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the concerns raised.