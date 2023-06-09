Five killed in crime-related shooting in Arab-Israeli suburb

Five men were killed in one of the deadliest crime-related shootings in Israel's recent history on Thursday, in a suburb of the northern city of Nazareth, Israeli police said.

"We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw that it was a very difficult scene," senior medic Ataf Salem from Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services said, adding that "five wounded lay unconscious and suffered serious injuries to their bodies."

The five men were treated and sent in critical condition to hospital, where they later died, medics said.

Israeli police said they had dispatched large forces to the area and were searching for suspects, confirming that the incident was criminal.