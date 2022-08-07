Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting

The hundreds of rockets fired by Islamic Jihad in response is why the operation continues, Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar, a member of the decision-making security cabinet, said.

Asked on Israel's Army Radio whether an end might be close, he said: "I hope so, but I don't want to pin excessive hopes on that. To the extent that Islamic Jihad wants to protract this operation, it will regret it."

There was no immediate word of casualties on the Jerusalem outskirts, which Islamic Jihad said it had targeted in a rocket attack in retaliation for Israel's killing of its southern Gaza commander, two other militants and five civilians on Saturday.

"The blood of martyrs will not be wasted and the holy warriors will not let this blood dry before they bombard the settlements of the enemy with their rockets,” Islamic Jihad, which like Hamas does not recognise Israel, said in a statement.