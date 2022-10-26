At least 15 killed in attack on Shia shrine in Iran: state news agency

Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A wide range of Iranians has come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A witness said, "men and women have gathered around Amini's grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting 'Woman, Life, Freedom'". Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police.

"But people from all around the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa's death together."

Fearing the 40-day anniversary of Amini's death would fuel further violent protests, security police had warned her family not to hold a memorial procession or "their son will be arrested", rights groups said.

However, the governor of Kurdistan, Zarei Kusha, denied there were restrictions on holding a service, adding that it was the family's decision not to hold a gathering, according to state media.

Videos on social media showed security forces had blocked roads leading to Saqez to prevent people from other cities gathering at the cemetery. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Authorities closed all schools and universities in the Kurdistan province on Wednesday "because of a wave of influenza", Iranian state media reported.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw said at least 50 people were wounded on Wednesday in the cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Saqez, Divandareh, Bukan and Mahabad, in northwestern Iran, where many Iranian Kurds live. Security forces had fired rifles in two of the cities, it said.