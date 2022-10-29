Iran protests flare again as UN voices concern at detainees' treatment

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Video footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.

Commentary on the video said it was recorded on Friday in the city of Zahedan, close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The activist 1500tasvir Twitter account posted the video showing demonstrators chanting "Death to Khamenei". Another video purported to show a 12-year-old protester who was shot in the head.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of social media videos.

On Thursday, a provincial security council dismissed Zahedan's police chief and the head of a police station near where dozens of protesters were killed four weeks ago in the deadliest crackdown since the start of nationwide protests.

The council said the families of the victims would be compensated and a legal investigation had been opened that may lead to further measures against those who provoked the violence, "rioters" and any officials suspected of wrongdoing.