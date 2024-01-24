    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

    Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, document says

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 01:07 PM

    Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats, a source familiar with the plans and a document showed on Wednesday. 

    Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, the document said. 

    The move is a milestone in the kingdom's efforts, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business as drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam. 

    It is also part of wider plans known as Vision 2030 to build a post-oil economy. 

    The new store is located in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood where embassies and diplomats reside and will be "strictly restricted" to non-Muslims, the document said. 

    It was unclear if other non-Muslim expatriates will have access to the store. Millions of expatriates live in Saudi Arabia but most of them are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt.

    A source familiar with the plans said the store is expected to open in the coming weeks. 

    Saudi Arabia has strict laws against drinking alcohol which can be punishable by hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment and expatriates also face deportation. As part of the reforms, whipping has largely been replaced by jail sentences. 

    Alcohol has been available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market. 

    The Saudi government did not respond to a request for comment. 

    State-controlled media reported this week that the government was imposing new restrictions on alcohol imports within the diplomatic consignments, which may boost demand for the new store. 

    The new regulation will curb imports to counter "improper exchange of special goods and alcoholic beverages received by the embassies of non-Muslim countries inside Saudi Arabia", Arab News daily reported on Sunday.

    Saudi Arabia, which was relatively closed off for decades, has in recent years relaxed strict social codes, such as segregating men and women in public places and requiring women to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas. 

    Prince Mohammed's tightening grip on power has been accompanied by changes which included opening the country for non-religious tourism, concerts and allowing women to drive, as well as a crackdown on dissent and political rivals.

    Vision 2030 also includes developing local industries and logistics hubs, and aims at adding hundreds of thousands of jobs for Saudi nationals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Buildings are seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2017.
    Saudi new civil laws aim to boost investment
    Saudi leaders seek to woo billions of dollars in new capital to wean its economy off fossil fuels
    Bangladeshi expatriate woman, teenage daughter killed in crash on way from UAE to Saudi Arabia
    Bangladeshi expat, daughter killed in crash
    They were travelling from the UAE to Saudi Arabia for Umrah
    "Barbie" movie adverts are seen during the film's first screening at VOX Cinemas, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug 10, 2023.
    Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success
    Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Barbie’ recorded the biggest opening of the year, which Mattel in October said was expected to contribute over $125 million
    Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo marks his 1,200th game in style
    Ronaldo celebrated his 1,200th professional match with a goal and an assist as he helped Al-Nassr get a 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps