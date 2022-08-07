Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

"Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday)," the group said in a statement.

Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.