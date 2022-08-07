    বাংলা

    Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

    The Islamic group mourns the leader Khaled Mansour who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2022, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 05:52 AM

    The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

    "Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday)," the group said in a statement.

    Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.

