Iran reviews US response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact

Iran has received Washington's response to an EU-drafted final offer for saving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, giving no firm indication of how close they are to narrowing remaining gaps.

After 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iran talks, with EU officials shuttling between the sides, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug 8 the bloc had laid down a final text and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks."

"This evening Iran received the US response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.