    বাংলা

    Israel's Netanyahu secures parliament majority, closer to forming government

    The victory comes after his Likud party said it has reached an agreement with the Jewish ultra-Orthodox Shas party

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM

    Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a parliamentary majority on Thursday after his Likud party said it had reached an agreement with the Jewish ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

    Netanyahu's right-wing alliance won a comfortable victory in a Nov 1 election, Israel's fifth in less than four years. His partnership with far-right parties has stirred concern at home and abroad.

    "We have completed another step towards the formation of a right-wing government that will act to serve all of Israel's citizens," Netanyahu said in the statement.

    The agreement with Shas gives Netanyahu control over 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, though a final coalition deal has yet to be signed.

    According to the agreement, Shas leader Aryeh Deri will head the interior and health ministries during the first half of the government's term, then take up the finance ministry in the second half. Deri will also serve as deputy prime minister throughout Netanyahu's tenure.

    Deri, a veteran politician, was convicted of tax fraud last year but spared jail under a plea deal. The Knesset will have to pass legislation that would enable his return to the cabinet.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022.
    Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince
    US District Judge John Bates suggested he was reluctant to throw out the lawsuit but had no choice given the Biden administration's decision
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with the members of the Expediency Discernment Council in Tehran, Oct 12, 2022.
    Khamenei calls for overhaul of Iran's cultural system
    'The supreme council should observe the weaknesses of culture in different fields of the country,' Ayatollah Khamenei said
    Kurdish region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani attend a press conference at the Elysee Palace following a meeting in Paris, France, Dec 2017.
    An assassination, a feud and the fight for power in Iraq's Kurdistan
    While analysts say a return to full-blown civil war is unlikely, a recent tense standoff between armed security personnel underlined the risk of escalation
    People pass shops which were closed following the recent riots and the call of protesters to close the markets, in Tehran Bazaar, in Tehran, Iran Nov 16, 2022.
    Iranian city shops shut after strike call
    The protesters call for a three-day nationwide general strike seeking the fall of clerical rulers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher