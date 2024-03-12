    বাংলা

    Israeli military: Troops killed Palestinian on way to carry out suicide attack

    According to the military, the armed man was carrying an explosive device

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 05:03 AM

    Israel's military said on Monday its forces killed a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank who was on his way to carry out a suicide attack in Israel.

    "Muhammad Jabar, a resident of Jenin, was eliminated in the town of Zeita while on his way to Israel in order to carry out a suicide attack in the immediate future. Jabar was armed with a weapon and a ready-to-use explosive device," the military said.

    There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials on the Israeli operation.

    Violence in the West Bank, already at a high over the past year, has surged further during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

