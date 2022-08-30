    বাংলা

    Iraq oil exports unaffected by political turmoil

    Baghdad is seeing its worst fighting for years as clashes between Shi'ite Muslim groups spill into a second day

    Rowena EdwardsMaha El DahanReuters
    Published : 30 August 2022, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 10:22 AM

    Iraq's oil exports are unaffected by the current political turmoil in the country, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Supporters of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a former anti-US insurgent leader, have surrounded the 210,000 barrel per day (bpd) Basrah refinery, according to one of the sources.

    "If no action from the government, the refinery may have to stop production," the source said.

