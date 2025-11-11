Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Iraqis vote in election they expect to bring little reform

Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is boycotting vote

Iraqis vote in election they expect to bring little reform
A person votes at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Kirkuk, Iraq, Nov 11, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM

Related Stories
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
11 die as Malaysia, Thailand search for missing Rohingya boats
11 die as Malaysia, Thailand search for missing Rohingya boats
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
Who was Suharto, Indonesia's newest 'national hero'?
Who was Suharto, Indonesia's newest 'national hero'?
Read More
Thailand to halt implementation of ceasefire deal with Cambodia, will inform
Thailand to halt implementation of ceasefire deal with Cambodia, will inform
Taiwan evacuates 3,000 as it awaits Typhoon Fung-wong
Taiwan evacuates 3,000 as it awaits Typhoon Fung-wong
Paramount Skydance to invest over $1.5bn in programming
Paramount Skydance to invest over $1.5bn in programming
Oil retreats on oversupply worries
Oil retreats on oversupply worries
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More