Israel prepares return to ceasefire talks; UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsens

He said it consists of two stages, with a complete "cessation of aggression" at the start of the second one - something Israel has rejected, vowing to resume its goal of destroying Hamas once any truce expires.

Families of Israeli hostages and their supporters again gathered in Tel Aviv, urging a deal for their release.

At the same time, anti-government protesters, estimated by Israeli media at a few thousand, called for new elections and blocked streets in Tel Aviv.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The war began on Oct 7 when Hamas sent fighters into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's ground and air campaign has killed more than 31,500 people, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza. Israel says it has killed at least 13,000 Hamas members.

The assault has forcing many inhabitants from their homes, leaving much of the territory in rubble and triggering a hunger crisis.

"Children's malnutrition is spreading fast and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza," UNRWA said in a social media post. Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

Later, Palestinian media outlets said aid trucks had reached the northern Gaza areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya for the first time in four months. The 13 trucks carrying flour arrived at an UNWRA facility, according to the reports.

Western countries have called on Israel to do more to allow in aid, with the U.N. saying it faced "overwhelming obstacles" including crossing closures, onerous vetting and unrest inside Gaza.

Israel says it puts no limit on humanitarian aid for Gaza and blames slow aid delivery on a lack of capacity or inefficiency among UN agencies.

A first sea shipment of aid into Gaza by the World Central Kitchen, using a new route via Cyprus, arrived on Friday.

A second cargo of food aid was ready to depart, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said, while the US and Jordan carried out an air drop of humanitarian aid.

Queen Rania of Jordan told CNN the airdrops were "literally just drops in the ocean of unmet needs" and accused Israel of "cutting off everything that is required to sustain a human life: food, fuel, medicine, water."