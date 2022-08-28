Kuwait to hold parliamentary election on Sept 29

Kuwait will hold a parliamentary election on Sept 29, state news agency KUNA reported, after the Gulf state's crown prince moved to dissolve parliament in a bid to resolve a political standoff between the government and the elected legislature.

Last month Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties, said he was dissolving parliament and would call for early elections. He approved a cabinet headed by a new prime minister as well.



"To rectify the political scene, the lack of harmony and cooperation ... and behaviour that undermines national unity, it was necessary to resort to the people...to rectify the path," Sheikh Meshal said in the decree dissolving parliament.