Israelis protest against planned judicial overhaul for 11th week

As the changes head toward ratification, the protests have escalated, affecting the economy - the shekel has slipped - and extending to a threat by some military reservists not to heed call-up orders.

President Isaac Herzog has appealed for the overhaul to be postponed and presented an alternative plan to the changes on Wednesday which was swiftly rejected by the prime minister.

"I came with my friends here to Tel Aviv, to demonstrate against what is called reforms," Ronen Shaike, 47, told Reuters at a demonnstration in the city, saying he wanted to defend the country's democracy, which he accused the government of seeking to destroy.