    Russia says outgoing PM Truss was a 'catastrophically illiterate' disgrace

    The claim of illiteracy appears to refer to Truss' visit to Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine while she was the British foreign minister

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 01:20 PM

    Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her "catastrophic illiteracy".

    "Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    The claim of illiteracy appears to refer to Truss' visit to Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine while she was British foreign minister.

    In a meeting with Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering mockery by the Russian diplomat and across talk shows on Russian state TV.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher