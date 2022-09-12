Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive

Zelensky has described Ukraine's offensive in the northeast as a potential breakthrough in the six-month-old war, and said the winter could see further territorial gains if Kyiv received more powerful weapons.

In the worst defeat for Moscow's forces since they were repelled from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in March, thousands of Russian soldiers left behind ammunition and equipment as they fled the city of Izium, which they had used as a logistics hub.

Ukraine's chief commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said the armed forces had regained control of more than 3,000 square km (1,158 square miles) since the start of this month.

Ukraine's gains are important politically for Zelensky as he seeks to keep Europe united behind Ukraine - supplying weapons and money - even as an energy crisis looms this winter following cuts in Russian gas supplies to European customers.

'COWARD RESPONSE'

Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday defence forces had dislodged the enemy from more than 20 settlements in the past day.

Near the Russian border, in the village of Kozacha Lopan north of Kharkiv, Ukrainian soldiers and local officials were greeted by residents with hugs and handshakes.

"Kozacha (Lopan) is and will be Ukraine," district Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko said on a video he posted on Facebook on Sunday. "No 'Russian World' whatsoever. See for yourselves where the 'Russian World' rags are lying around. Glory to Ukraine, glory to the Ukrainian Armed Forces."