Russian nuclear rhetoric rekindles German Cold War fears





Eva Weber, mayor of the Bavarian city of Augsburg, said this month she is preparing for various crisis scenarios that include electricity and heating cuts, an exercise that is playing out in towns throughout Germany.



On Dec 8 at 11 am, all of Germany's sirens will sound in a test, in a second-ever "warning day", and in a first, text messages will also be sent to all mobile phones.



Towns near US military bases are particularly on edge.



The mayor of Kaiserslautern, home to the US base Ramstein, said Russia's nuclear rhetoric is designed to stir up fears in the West to erode support for Ukraine.



"It is only understandable that fears are making a comeback," said the mayor, Klaus Weichel.



Peter Degenhardt, mayor of neighbouring Landstuhl, said he and his constituents fear a "hybrid war".



Cologne was flattened in World War Two through hundreds of air raids, although its famous cathedral remained standing.



In 1979, the city built its now decommissioned bunker into the Kalk Post metro station. Above is a lively neighbourhood of Turkish travel agencies, barbers and restaurants. Below is a space designed for 2,366 people to survive for exactly 14 days.



Schwienbacher said temperatures would quickly rise to 37 degrees Celsius in close quarters, with no showers and small boxes of provisions that should be eaten over two days.



"It was built more to calm the people than protect them," Schwienbacher said.



In one of several emails sent to Schwienbacher and seen by Reuters, a person asks: "Are these bunkers still operational for us in the event of a possible war?"



After 14 days, diesel, water and other supplies would run out and, Schwienbacher said, people would be forced to exit, "no matter what it looks like outside".