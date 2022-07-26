Major fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot after Ukraine shelling

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe as Gazprom said Nord Stream 1 pipeline supplies would drop to 20% of capacity
A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday, quoting a reporter at the scene.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire, which was tens of meters high, TASS added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the TASS report.