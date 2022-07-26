July 26 2022

    Major fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot after Ukraine shelling

    No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire caused by Ukrainian troops shelling the province

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2022, 4:35 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 4:35 AM

    A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday, quoting a reporter at the scene.

    No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire, which was tens of meters high, TASS added.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the TASS report.

