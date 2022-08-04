European court refuses to intervene in case of British boy on life support

"That was our last option," a tearful Dance told reporters outside the hospital. "I would like him out of here as quick as possible really and in a peaceful hospice to say goodbye."

Britain's High Court ruled in June doctors could withdraw life support for Battersbee, with a judge finding that the child had died at the end of May and citing a "total lack of a prospect of recovery".

His parents appealed that ruling but it was upheld by a new judge. The Supreme Court last week refused permission for another appeal.

The Barts Health NHS Trust, which oversees the London hospital where Battersbee is receiving treatment, had said it would make no changes to his care until outstanding legal issues were resolved.

Dance has said there are other countries where her son could be treated and that he should be allowed to seek treatment elsewhere rather than have his life support withdrawn.

"They are killing an innocent child that could have the potential to recover. It is shameful, it is disgusting," Dance said. "I promised him I would fight until the end and that is exactly what I have done."