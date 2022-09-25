Moscow pledges 'full protection' to any areas annexed by Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Russia's mentions of the possible use of nuclear weapons were "absolutely unacceptable" and Kyiv would not give into them.

LOOMING ANNEXATION

The Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, may debate bills incorporating the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia on Thursday, the state-run TASS news agency said on Saturday, citing an unnamed source.

The Interfax agency quoted a source saying the upper house could consider the bill the same day, and RIA Novosti, also citing an unnamed source, said Putin could be preparing to make a formal address to an extraordinary joint session of both houses on Friday.

The votes on becoming part of Russia were hastily organised after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counter-offensive this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the votes would be "unequivocally condemned" by the world. Russia says the referendums offer an opportunity for people in those regions to express their view.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Sunday of attacks on civilians, with Ukraine's military saying that Russian forces had launched dozens of missile attacks and air strikes on military and civilian targets in the past 24 hours.

Russia also used drones to attack the centre of the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine's military said. No casualties were reported.

Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians. Its RIA state news agency reported that Ukrainian forces bombed a hotel in the city of Kherson, killing two people. Russian forces have occupied the southern city since the early days of the invasion on Feb 24.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

Either side's claims could not be verified.

Putin's mobilisation drive has stirred unrest in Russia. More than 2,000 people have been detained across the country for protesting against the draft, including 798 people in 33 towns on Saturday, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.