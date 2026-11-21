Finmeccanica's President Gianni De Gennaro looks during a meeting of shareholders in Rome, Italy, Apr 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Finmeccanica's President Gianni De Gennaro looks during a meeting of shareholders in Rome, Italy, Apr 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro, who was under investigation on suspicion of obstructing a new mafia probe, has died at the age of 78, the government said on Saturday.

Italian media reported that he had killed himself.

Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Prime Minister's Office, said in a statement he was "deeply shocked by the tragic death of a public servant ... whose qualities, sense of duty and commitment to the institutions I greatly admired".

De Gennaro headed the Italian police from 2000 to 2007.

One of Italy's most influential security officials over the past decades, he was found dead at his country home after relatives raised the alarm when they were unable to contact him, according to news reports.

Italy's main media outlets, including the newspapers La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera and the ANSA news agency, all reported that he had shot himself.

Less than a week ago, prosecutors in Caltanissetta, Sicily, named De Gennaro in an investigation into alleged efforts to obstruct inquiries into the mafia bombing in Palermo that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five members of his escort.

Prosecutors were seeking De Gennaro's house arrest. He denied wrongdoing and no court had ruled on the allegations.

A central figure in Italy's fight against organised crime, De Gennaro had a career that stretched from the battle against the Sicilian mafia, the Cosa Nostra, to the highest levels of the police and intelligence services.

He worked closely with judge Giovanni Falcone in landmark mafia investigations during the 1980s and helped oversee the extradition of mafia turncoat Tommaso Buscetta from Brazil.

De Gennaro later headed the Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate (DIA), served as national police chief for seven years and subsequently led Italy's intelligence coordination department.

His career was not without controversy. As police chief, he was at the helm of the security operation during the 2001 Group of Eight summit in Genoa, which was marred by violent clashes between police and anti-globalisation protesters.

The summit remains one of the most contentious episodes in modern Italian policing. De Gennaro consistently rejected allegations of personal wrongdoing and was ultimately acquitted in a related case.

In 2013, De Gennaro became chairman of the state-controlled aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica, later renamed Leonardo, a position he held until 2020.