PM Truss defends economic plan, says it is right course for Britain

The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe
British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that has roiled financial markets, saying on Thursday she was willing to take "controversial" steps to reignite growth.
"This is the right plan that we've set out," she said in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations.
"We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation, and of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions.
"But I'm prepared to do that as prime minister because what's important to me and that we get our economy moving."
Truss said the plan was designed to put Britain on a better trajectory in the long term.