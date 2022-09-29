PM Truss defends economic plan, says it is right course for Britain

British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that has roiled financial markets, saying on Thursday she was willing to take "controversial" steps to reignite growth.

"This is the right plan that we've set out," she said in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations.

"We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation, and of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions.