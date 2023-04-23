    বাংলা

    Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

    Meghan wrote to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2023, 02:57 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 02:57 AM

    Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.

    The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.

    It reported the Duchess of Sussex did not feel she had received a satisfactory response to her concerns.

    "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said.

    "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

    Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple's two young children. Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.

    Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to make new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Toby MelvilleREUTERS
    Prince Harry to attend King Charles' Coronation
    Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022.
    Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation
    Preparations for the event have been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Prince William and other royals in Harry’s recent memoir
    The invitation for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters Apr 4, 2023.
    Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren
    Charles's grandson George and the grandchildren of the queen consort will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirms
    Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Allies share 'deep concern' about Sudan: Blinken
    Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday between army units and a rival paramilitary force, with at least 97 civilians killed

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan