Top US delegation visits Kyiv, vows to ensure continuing support

The delegation - which included Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee - is the latest in a series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine.

"The United States, along with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance," the delegation said in a statement.

"We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible as they continue their brave stand," they added.